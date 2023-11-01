11-year-old abused for fluffing dance moves in CBSE fest practice, HRC orders probe

Kozhikode: The state Human Rights Commission has ordered the assistant commissioner of police in Kozhikode to probe a complaint filed by the parents of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly hit and locked up for fluffing dance moves during practice for a CBSE arts fest.

The girl's parents had filed a complaint against a dance school, Samarpana Fine Arts at Eranjikkal. In the complaint, the parents said their daughter was hit with a stick and locked up in a room for two hours. The Human Rights Commission has sought a report on the incident from the police within 15 days.

The alleged crime happened on October 27 when the students were engaged in their final practice session for a district-level Sahodaya Fest of the CBSE schools. The parents have complained about the dance teacher.

The girl was released from the room only when the mother came to pick her up. The parents claimed that the insults and abuse have affected the student mentally and physically. The student consulted a doctor and was under observation through midnight, the girl's mother said in her complaint.

The parents filed a complaint, the next day, at the Elathur Police Station and also petitioned the human rights commission during a sitting in Kozhikode on October 31. Acting Chairman and judicial member of the Commission, K Baiju Nath has ordered the enquiry. The Human Rights Commission will take up the case again on its next sitting in Kozhikode on November 28.