Karuvannur bank scam: 50 individuals, 5 companies named accused in ED charge sheet

Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), investigating the illegal loan scam at CPM-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, has named 50 persons and five companies as accused in its charge sheet submitted to the Special Court hearing money laundering cases in Kochi on Wednesday.

Though 90 defaulters owe Rs 343 crore to the bank, the interim charge sheet has pegged the fraud of the 55 accused at Rs 90 crore.

The central agency has retained the 12 persons named as accused in the charge sheet of Kerala Police's Crime Branch as accused in its charge sheet, too.

CPM leader and Wadakkanchery municipal councillor Aravindakshan P R (57), arrested by ED, is the 13th accused.

Of the five companies named as accused, three companies belong to the prime accused Bejoy A K, a commission agent of the bank who owes around Rs 85 crore to the bank.

The other two companies, Platinum Laboratories and Catrix Technologies are owned by accused Kiran P P, who owes Rs 48.57 crore to the bank.

ED's prosecutor M J Santhosh said the 55 accused include those who played a direct role in the scam such as bank employees, bank directors, recipients of the illegal loans, and those who helped launder the money. "The politicians behind the scam would be named in the next charge sheet," he said.

The charge sheet was submitted 57 days after ED made the first arrests in the case.

On September 4, ED arrested private financier Satheesh Kumar P (56), realty player, and illegal bank member Kiran P P (33), and listed them as the first two accused in the case.

On September 26, ED arrested Wadakkanchery municipal councillor and CPM leader Aravindakshan P R (57) and former bank accountant Jilse C K (45).

Jilse and Kiran are accused of taking illegal loans worth Rs 5.06 crore and Rs 25 crore.

Satheesh Kumar is accused of receiving Rs 14 crore from Kiran. Aravindakshan is accused of helping Satheesh launder the money by renting out his accounts with several banks.

Though Aravindakshan reportedly told ED that his only source of income was the honorarium of Rs 90,000 per year he received as the councillor, his account with the State Bank of India saw cash transactions worth Rs 66.76 lakh in 2015, 2016, and 2017. His bank account with Peringandoor Service Cooperative Bank saw cash transactions worth Rs 1.02 crore.

ED also found nine fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh each, totalling Rs 45 lakh in Aravindakshan's name in Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. ED alleged that the CPM councillor was the black money whitening machine of Satheesh Kumar.

Before submitting the charge sheet, ED had attached assets worth around Rs 88.53 crore belonging to 38 persons. Of that, assets worth Rs 30.70 crore belonged to Bijoy A K, a commission agent of Karuvannur bank. The bank had given him unsecured loans worth Rs 48.52 crore, which as of December 31, 2022, has swollen to Rs 85 crore.

ED had also attached 46 bank accounts and 17 properties of the first accused Satheesh Kumar P and his wife Bindu C G. The accounts had Rs 71.43 lakh and the properties were valued at Rs 1 crore.

In all, 90 defaulters had taken loans worth Rs 188.40 crore from Karuvannur bank. The loans have ballooned to Rs 343.61 crore as of December 31, 2022, according to the bank's statement to ED.