Kerala High Court bans bursting of firecrackers at places of worship during odd hours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2023 06:36 PM IST Updated: November 03, 2023 06:39 PM IST
A fireworks display at Thrissur Pooram during night. File photo: Manorama

The High Court of Kerala on Friday issued a ban on bursting of firecrackers during odd hours at places of worship.

A single bench of Justice Amit Rawal has directed collectors of all districts to raid and seize crackers illegally stored at religious places, reported Live Law.

The court issued the interim order on a plea that sought intervention in the bursting of crackers at places of worship. Crackers are often burst during festivals at temples and churches. The Thrissur Pooram has one of the most popular display of pyrotechnics in the state.

RELATED ARTICLES

Justice Rawal said that there is "no commandment in any of the holy book to burst crackers for pleasing the God".

It is widely accepted that the bursting of firecrackers contribute to noise and air pollution.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout