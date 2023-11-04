Tribal hamlet in Attappadi reports another infant death

Palakkad: A 10-day-old infant from Nattakalloor in Kottathara of Attappadi taluk died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The baby girl of Meenakshi-Sreenath couple, born on October 22 at the Kottathara Tribal Specialty Hospital, was admitted to the same hospital after she was found unresponsive and motionless on Wednesday.

The baby was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for specialist treatment on the same day. According to the Palakkad district authorities, the baby died on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment.

The baby weighed 1.8 kg at the time of admission to the hospital. The body was brought to Attappadi on Friday.

District administration sources said that two newborns and four unborn babies have died in Attappadi this year.

Dr MS Padmanabhan, Superintendent, Govt. Tribal Speciality Hospital, Kottathara, told Onmanorama that the baby was born under-weight. "However, the baby gained weight in the next two days when she was admitted to the ICU after the delivery. On Wednesday, the family brought the child back to the hospital as she was inactive. We immediately gave oxygen and other life-saving support. The baby was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College," said the superintendent, hinting that the cause of death could be infection.

The infants in Attappadi have succumbed to diverse diseases and health conditions. Experts and observers point out that malnourishment continues to be at the centre of Attappadi's health crisis. Despite a number of schemes, for which crores of rupees are rolled out, adequate nourishment eludes the natives of Attappadi whose population, many fear, is dwindling.