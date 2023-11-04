Cybercriminals defraud Kannur youth of Rs 5 lakh by impersonating Mumbai Police

Kannur: Cybercriminals defrauded a Kannur youth of Rs 5 lakh by impersonating the anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police.

Last week, in a similar case registered with the Kannur Cyber Police, a 64-year-old man was duped of Rs 56 lakh by an online gang that posed as members of the CBI and the Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the youth received a call from a criminal gang that introduced itself as members of the narcotic cell of Mumbai Police. They told the youth that they intercepted a parcel containing narcotic substances including MDMA, addressed to him from Taiwan.

They demanded his bank details to verify his financial dealings and later a member of the gang made a video call on WhatsApp, in which he appeared in a police uniform. The youth was told to transfer Rs 5 lakh for a process, which the impersonator said was refundable. The youngster made the transfer and realised he had been duped later on.