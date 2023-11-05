Three suspended for insulting SC student at Govt Law College in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Three students of Government Law College, Kozhikode, have been suspended for allegedly ragging and making derogatory comments to a student belonging to a Scheduled Caste community.

The 15-day suspension starting November 6 bars them from entering the college campus and the hostel. The college principal issued the order based on a report from the institution's anti-ragging committee.

The Chevayur Police has also registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, based on a complaint forwarded by the college principal. Assistant Commissioner, K Sudarsan, is leading the investigation.

The incident allegedly took place on September 7 during dinner time at the hostel canteen. The complainant was serving food when one of the accused allegedly made a derogatory remark while two others encouraged him.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) affiliated to the Congress, has alleged that the three accused are members of CPM's Students Federation of India (SFI). They have also claimed that the accused made casteist remarks.

Earlier, the KSU had staged a protest at the campus and sat on a hunger strike in front of the principal's office. KSU's Kozhikode district president, VT Sooraj, said it was following their protest that the college authorities set up an enquiry committee.

The SFI has said the accused were not associated with them. The SFI unit's general secretary, Sajan, has said there was a rift between students, but casteist remarks were not made. “The accused are our friends, but they are not active workers of the SFI or part of any committees in the organisation,” he said.