Kerala Varma election row: KSU state chief ends hunger strike as HC considers plea seeking repoll

Thrissur: KSU state president Aloshious Xavier on Monday ended his five-day-long indefinite hunger strike which started on November 2 demanding re-election for the chairman's post at Sree Kerala Varma College here.

The KSU leader decided to end the protest on Monday after the Kerala High Court considered the plea moved by KSU candidate Sreekuttan seeking repolling, reported Manorama News.

Kerala Varma College (left), KSU candidate Sreekuttan.

In the petition, Sreekuttan alleged sabotage in the recounting of the votes polled for the chairman's post at the college. After considering the plea, the court decided to send a notice to the college management and principal seeking their response.

But the court refused to issue an interim order banning the SFI candidate from assuming the post of the college union chairman. Justice P R Ravi asserted that all documents related to the case should be examined in detail before issuing such an order. The court will consider the plea again on Thursday.

It is learnt that the SFI candidate elected as the chairman of the college union will be allowed to take up the post as per the court's directions.

Adv Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Muvattupuzha MLA, who appeared for the petitioner in the court argued that people outside the college intervened in the election. On Sunday, KSU alleged that ministers K Radhakrishnan and R Bindhu influenced the college authority to conduct a recounting and declare the SFI candidate the winner.

A political row erupted in the college after KSU candidate Sreekuttan Sivadasan, a blind student ended the four-decade-long reign of SFI in the college by defeating its candidate Anirudhan in a neck-to-neck race. Stung by the unexpected turn of events, the SFI activists demanded a recount of votes, which was finally agreed upon by the management.

Though a recounting of votes was held in the evening, it was stopped midway following the protest by KSU activists. They alleged that the returning officer was the leader of a pro-Left union. When the result of the recounting was announced at midnight, Anirudhan was declared the winner by a margin of 11 votes. Following this, KSU started a protest alleging sabotage by SFI during the recounting of votes. KSU claimed that its chairman candidate had won the key post by one vote against the SFI nominee.

Politicians including opposition leader V D Satheesan and KPCC Chief K Suhakaran criticised SFI and CPM over the incident.