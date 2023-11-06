Murder of migrant workers in Muvattupuzha: search on for Odisha man

Muvattupuzha: Police have intensified the search for an Odisha man over the murder of two migrant workers at a timber mill here. Mohantho (37), Deepankar Basumma (40) from Assam were found murdered in the building close to the mill at Adooparambu on Sunday. The bodies were found around 3.30 pm on Sunday. Police suspect that their co-worker and roommate Gopal (22) from Odisha committed the murders and fled the scene.



A local resident who found the duo dead told Manorama News that he reached the spot after another migrant worker asked him to inquire about the Assam men as directed by their families.

“ Wives of these workers were in a panic as their phone calls were not answered. So, they contacted this migrant worker in another mill and he asked me to search for the duo. When I reached there, I found both men lying covered with bedsheets in a pool of blood. I immediately informed the police,” said the local resident.

Both were found dead with throat slit, he added.

As their roommate Gopal is missing, police suspect that he murdered the duo for robbery. Mobile phones of the two deceased were also found missing.

Muvattupuzha police also reached the spot for the investigation. Forensic experts and a dog squad were also deployed for the evidence collection.

Mohantho has been working in the mill for 10 years while Deepankar joined him five years ago. Neighbours told police that they never noticed any sign of quarrel between the workers.

Meanwhile, police have taken another Assam native who is a friend of the deceased into custody for interrogation.