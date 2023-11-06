School student drowns in pond at Palakkad

Thachanattukara (Palakkad): A school student who went to take a bath in a pond with his friends drowned at Thachanattukara in Palakkad district on Sunday. The victim, K P Shadin (16), was a first-year Commerce student at TSNM Higher Secondary School.

Shadin and his friends had reached the pond for a dip on Sunday afternoon. When he began drowning, the local people had retrieved Shadin from the pond and rushed him initially to a private hospital in Mannarkkad and later to another private hospital in Kozhikode. However, the youngster could not be saved.

Shadin is survived by his parents Kalaparambil Basheer (Mana) and Sameera of Palode Road.