Prisoners booked for rioting in Viyyur jail; 3 cops injured

Thrissur: Three policemen were injured after prisoners unleashed violence at Viyyur High-Security prison here on Sunday. Viyyur police booked 10 people including T P Chandrasekharan murder case accused Kodi Suni, Kattunni Ranjith, Thaju, Vidhuraj, Gunda Raju, Chinchu Mathew, Thajudheen, Jithu Jerone, Jithu Shafeeq and Jomon over the incident.

Kattunni Ranjith is the first accused in the case. Police slapped charges including rioting, murder attempt and destruction of public property against them.

Jail authorities said the series of incidents began when a 10-member gang of prisoners quarrelled with two murder case culprits from Thiruvananthapuram over food distribution on Sunday. Following this, police shifted the duo to another block. But around 1 pm, Kodi Suni and others attacked the two men with iron rods, Manorama News reported.

Three jail officers were injured when they tried to block the attackers. The cops have been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. Among them, Arjun Das suffered severe injuries. According to reports, furniture inside the jail was damaged in the clash.