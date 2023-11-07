Class 10 student dies of cardiac arrest during school trip to Mysuru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2023 02:25 PM IST
Sreesayana. Photo: Special arrangement

Palakkad: In a tragic incident, a grade 10 student died of cardiac arrest during a school trip to Mysuru on Monday. The deceased Sreesayana, from Sharathparambu in Mundolli, was studying in class 10 at the NKM High School in Pulapatta, Palakkad.
Sreesayana experienced some uneasiness while returning from th Mysore Palace on Monday evening. Though rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be save.
A total of 150 people including 135 students and 15 teachers went for the trip.

