Forest dept launches ‘Ayyan app’ to assist Sabarimala pilgrims

Our Correspondent
Published: November 11, 2023 02:48 PM IST
The etiquette and general guidelines that the devotees are required to follow during the pilgrimage are included in the app. Photo: Abhijith Ravi

Peerumedu: The Kerala Forest Department has launched a dedicated app in five languages.to assist Sabarimala pilgrims during the upcoming Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The ‘Ayyan’ app can be used for any information and assistance on the traditional trekking path to the hill temple, besides medical emergencies, police, forest department, and the fire force. The etiquette and general guidelines that the devotees are required to follow during the pilgrimage are included in the app, besides information on the Sabarimala temple and the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The ‘Ayyan’ app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and is available in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. The app can also be downloaded by scanning the QR code at the entry points of the forest routes. The app will be functional in both online and offline modes and also offer warnings and emergency helpline numbers on selected routes.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Ayyan app was developed by the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary West Division, with the technical support of Leopard Tech Lab Private Ltd.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout