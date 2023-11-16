Teacher couple suspended for clash at staff council meet, husband arrested

Kozhikode: A teacher couple was suspended in connection with the clash during a staff council meet at the Eravannoor AUP school, Narikkuni here on Thursday. Suprina and her husband were suspended due to the recommendation of the Assistant Education Officer (AEO) in Koduvally.

Seven teachers were injured during a scuffle at a school's staff council meeting here on Monday. A teacher at the school Suprina, her husband M P Shaji, other teachers of the same school P Ummer, V Veena, K Muhammad Asif, Anupama and MK Jasla were injured after the incident.

NTU leader Shaji, who is a teacher at a different school, has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said here on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred earlier this week, gained public attention when a purported video showing teachers fighting went viral on social media. As the issue brought shame to the fraternity, a departmental inquiry was also ordered into the incident, official sources said.

According to police, an argument over a student's complaint, which was forwarded to the Childline by a teacher in the school, had resulted in the clash. The quarrel began when the husband of the woman teacher, who had reportedly forwarded the complaint, came to the institution to pick her up.

When he saw other teachers blaming her over the incident in the staff council meeting, Shaji started arguing with them, which resulted in the clash. Based on a complaint from the school authorities, Shaji was arrested on Wednesday, a police officer said.

He was arrested under IPC Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 294b (uttering any obscene words), the police official said.

The accused was produced before a local court here on Wednesday.