Attack on DYFI activists: RSS worker surrenders before police, 3 still at large

Kozhikode: An RSS worker surrendered before the police in connection with an attack on DYFI activists during a wedding party at Kollam, near Koyilandy, on Sunday.

Manu Lal, one of the 3 accused in the crime, surrendered by Monday evening, said Sub-Inspector Aneesh Vadakkedath, who is heading the investigation. The other three accused, Amal Balu, Sandeep, and Arun Das, are at large.

DYFI area secretary Vysagh, who came under attack, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Doctors said there was internal bleeding in the head and he was under observation. Vinu and Arjun, the other two who were attacked, were discharged after a night’s medical observation.

Sources said the attack seemed to be a continuation of the skirmishes between the DYFI and the RSS in the recent past at Puliyanchery, near Kollam.

The DYFI activists were attacked when they were leaving the Gayathri Kalyana Mandapam, in Anakkulam, near Pisharikavu Temple, by 9 pm. “It was a planned attack by the RSS,” DYFI district president L J Lijeesh told Onmanorama.

“A gang of the RSS attacked the DYFI workers with weapons. They came there with a clear plan. The attackers used nunchakus, cycle chains, and iron rods. In the assault, Vysagh got hit on the head,” said Lijeesh.

Police registered a case for attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) on a complaint filed by the DYFI. They are also on the lookout for three ‘unidentified’ assailants as well, sources said.

Police have intensified patrolling. “We are taking all steps to prevent any escalation,” a police officer told Onmanorama. The DYFI took out a procession at Kollam on the day.