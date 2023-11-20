KSRTC to revert to khaki uniforms for employees

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to switch the colour of their employee uniforms to khaki from blue. The khaki uniforms are being re-introduced in the Corporation after a span of eight years. The KSRTC announced its decision in an order dated November 16.

Currently, male conductors and drivers wear navy blue shirt and dark blue pants as part of their uniform, and women conductors sport a navy blue churidar and overcoat. This will be switched to khaki pants and a half-sleeve shirt with one pocket for men, and khaki-coloured churidar and sleeveless overcoat for women. The KSRTC emblem will be printed on the pockets. A name board with PEN (permanent employee number) is also part of the attire.

A driver and conductor of the KSRTC pose for the camera after the introduction of the blue uniform in 2015. File Photo: Manorama

The Station Master, Vehicle Supervisor and Chargeman will wear khaki pants and half sleeve shirt. A name board and shoulder flap with mention of category is also part of the uniform. Inspectors should wear a khaki safari suit and a name board with the Corporation's emblem, name and post.

Employees in the posts of mechanic, pump operator, tire inspector, tire re-trader and store staff will wear navy blue pants and shirt, or navy blue saree and blouse or churidar. Peon category employees are exempted from wearing uniform. An employee will be allowed two sets of uniforms. Sections whose uniforms have not been amended should continue with the current uniform pattern.