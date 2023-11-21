Jammu man who worked as security guard in Kerala using fake arms licence held in Mumbai

Thrissur: A native of Jammu & Kashmir, who worked as a security guard at different places in Kerala on a fake arms license, was arrested in Mumbai by the Thrissur City Crime Branch unit.

Ashok Kumar, 39, from Rajouri in Jammu worked at a financial institution at Koorkenchery in Thrissur and at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, where a case was registered against him.

After fleeing from Kerala, Kumar worked in Jammu, Delhi and Mumbai. He kept changing mobile phones and SIM, the police said. He was traced to Thane in Mumbai.

Crime Branch sub-inspectors VA Ramesh and M Habeeb and assistant sub-inspector Sudeep reached Mumbai and took Kumar into custody with the help of the local police. They also recovered weapons from him. A police team had also searched for Kumar in Rajouri.

He was produced before the Mumbai Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court and later at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thrissur, which remanded him.