Karuvannur bank fraud: Satheesh Kumar close with EP Jayarajan, Aravindakshan tells ED

Thrissur: CPM councillor T R Aravindakshan's statement to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud has landed the party's top leaders in a soup. As per reports, Aravindakshan deposed to the ED that the primary accused, Satheesh Kumar, maintained close ties with LDF convener E P Jayarajan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. He also testified that CPM state committee member A C Moideen and former MP P K Biju received lakhs of rupees from Satheesh Kumar.

Aravindakshan's statements bring the top leaders of the CPM under the scope of the ED's investigation. The CPM councillor told ED that he had seen Satheesh Kumar with E P Jayarajan in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 and Kannur in 2020. He also said Minister K Radhakrishnan, who was CPM district secretary then, knew Satheesh Kumar as well. Meanwhile, Jayarajan responded that he knows Satheesh Kumar.

Aravindakshan's statement to the ED also contains information related to financial transactions made by Satheesh Kumar to CPM leaders. According to Aravindakshan, A C Moideen received Rs 2 lakh during the 2016 Assembly elections. He further said Satheesh Kumar told him about donations made to Moideen in 2021 and 2023 during the All India Kisan Sabha conference held in Thrissur. P K Biju received Rs 5 lakh from Satheesh Kumar in 2020, according to Aravindakshan. He said the amount was transferred via Satheesh's brother's account.

As per reports, he also deposed about former DIG S Surendran's connection with Satheesh Kumar. The second phase of ED's investigation will focus on top CPM leaders.