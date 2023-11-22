Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil on Wednesday said his outfit would disown the accused members if they were found guilty of producing fake voter identity cards.



Reacting to the reports that four of his loyalists were arrested for the alleged fraud, he asserted that he is connected with every Youth Congress activist in Kerala.

“I never said I would disown those in the police custody. They are from my place in Pathanamthitta. So I'm linked to them like any other Youth Congress activist. If they are found guilty in the case, Youth Congress will take action against them,” he clarified.

At the same time, he welcomed a probe into the alleged malpractice in the Youth Congress election.

“We will cooperate with any probe into the election. No Youth Congress member will hide anywhere fearing an investigation. So far, I haven't received any notice from the probe team. DYFI president A A Rahim had alleged that hackers intervened in the Youth Congress election. If he holds any evidence to prove this claim, he must release it,” said the Youth Congress president.

He also accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP of using the case for political gains.

On Tuesday, police took four Youth Congress activists into custody as part of the probe into the election fraud. The arrest of the four people was recorded on Wednesday. According to reports, 24 fake voter ID cards were recovered from these suspects. The probe team reported that further action into the case would be taken only after the election commission's report on these ID cards.