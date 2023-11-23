Justice Fathima Beevi, first female judge at Supreme Court, passes away

Kollam: Justice M Fathima Beevi, the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court of India, passed away here on Thursday. She was 96.

She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam.

She also served as the Tamil Nadu Governor from 1997 to 2001 when Jayalalitha was the Chief Minister of the State.

She was appointed as the first female judge to the apex court in 1989. She also had the distinction of being the first Muslim woman appointed to higher courts in India.

Fathima Beevi was born to Annaveettil Meer Sahib and Khadeeja Beevi of Rowther Family in Pathanamthitta in 1927. She obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree from Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram. She began her practice as a lawyer on November 14, 1950 and became a Munsiff eight years later. She became a judgeof the High Court on August 1983. After being appointed as an SC judge in 1989, she retired in 1992. She was unmarried.