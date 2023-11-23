Kochi police officer breastfeeds infant of hospitalised woman

The Ernakulam City Vanitha Police Station on Thursday witnessed the touching event of a woman officer breastfeeding an infant, whose mother was hospitalised.

The story of police officer Arya Shylajan and the fourth-month-old was shared by Inspector Anie Siva on her Facebook page. Four children of a Patna native, who was admitted to the ICU of the General Hospital, were brought to the station on the day.

“After we bought food for three of the children, the question of who would feed the infant came up. Then, Arya, a feeding mother stepped forward,” Siva wrote.

The officer shared a video, in which the women officers of the station can be seen playing with the infant before Arya took it to be breastfed. The children were later handed over to the care of Shishu Bhavan in the city.