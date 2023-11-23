Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 5 districts, night travel ban in Pathanamthitta's hilly areas

While the flood-hit State capital struggles back to normalcy, Kerala continued to witness heavy rain in several districts on Thursday.

Predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated places in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the five districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Wayanad.

The Met department said that cyclonic circulations over Tamil Nadu were likely to cause moderate to medium rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in Kerala during the next five days.

Night travel ban in Pathanamthitta

In view of the risk of natural disasters due to the heavy rains, Pathanamthitta Collector A Shibu prohibited night travel and tourist activities in the hilly areas of the district from November 22 to 24.

In an order issued by the Collector, travel to hilly areas of Pathanamthitta district between 7.00 pm to 6.00 am, kayaking and boating for recreational purposes has been prohibited till November 24.

The district administration said the order was being issued as there was a possibility of natural disasters such as localised small floods, mudslides and landslides in view of the continuing heavy rains. The prohibition would not apply to Sabarimala pilgrims or travel related to the pilgrimage or disaster relief, the district administration said.

However, pilgrims were advised to be cautious while travelling to and from Sabarimala, especially at night, in view of the red alert issued in the district. The heavy rains on Tuesday had inconvenienced the thousands of devotees trudging up to the hill-top shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district as part of a pilgrimage during the two-month long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku period.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old woman was swept away in a stream near Valiyakulam village in Pathanamthitta district following the heavy rains.

(With PTI inputs.)