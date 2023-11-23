Youth Congress election fraud: Accused produced fake ID cards for 'A' group, say police

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major turning point in the alleged malpractice in Youth Congress elections, police said that the four accused who are in custody produced fake voter ID cards to favour Congress 'A' group in the elections. When the controversy over the use of fake ID cards made headlines, reports claimed that a factional feud between 'A' and 'I' groups ended up in the case. Rahul Mamkoottathil, the newly elected president of the Youth Congress also belongs to the 'A' group, once headed by senior Congress leader AK Antony and Oommen Chandy.

Linking the new president to the case, the probe team in the remand report of the accused noted that the two accused Feni and Binil Binu were travelling in Rahul's car when they were taken into custody from Thiruvananthapuram's Thaicadu. The car carrying the number KL26 L3030 was registered in the name of B R Rahul, the official name of the Youth Congress president.



The duo was returning from the KPCC office after attending the reception given to the new Youth Congress president. The remand report also cited this.

In the report submitted before the court, the probe team cited that the accused would tamper with evidence if they were released on bail. The court will hold a detailed hearing into the case based on the police report on Thursday. At the same time, the court granted interim bail to the four accused- Abhi Vikram, Feny, Binil Binu and Vikas Krishna on Wednesday.

According to reports, the probe team will summon Rahul for an interrogation on Saturday.