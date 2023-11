Kayamkulam: In a tragic incident, a doctor at the Mavelikkara District Hospital was found dead at her residence here on Friday.

The deceased is Dr Mehrunnisa. Her son, who was pursuing higher studies in Canada, had recently died in a car accident there.

Dr Mehrunissa, an ENT doctor at the Mavelikkara hospital, was the daughter of Shamsuddin from Sithara house near Kayamkulam fire station. She was the wife of Advocate Shafique Rahman, retired Deputy Director of Prosecution.