Two quacks from West Bengal who ran piles clinics in Thrissur arrested

Thrissur: Two quacks hailing from West Bengal, who ran clinics offering treatment for piles in Thrissur, were arrested from separate locations in the district on Monday.

One of the accused, Dilip Kumar Sikdar, 67, had set up a clinic just four kilometres from the Collector's Office. He has been practicing medicine for over 30 years, the police said.

Sikdar was arrested from his medical facility, 'Chandsi Clinic', at Kizhakkumpattukara. The arrest was recorded following an inspection based on a complaint lodged with the District Medical Officer.

According to reports, the inspection team seized Allopathic, Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, and Unani medicines from the clinic.

The office of the Thrissur District Medical Officer said the accused had documents that he claimed gave him the right to practice any stream of medicine. The accused has been booked under IPC section 420 for cheating.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Tridip Kumar Roy, who also ran a clinic offering treatment for piles at Kunnamkulam in the district, was arrested on the day.