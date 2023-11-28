First person to notice abducted child reveals how she was identified

Kollam: Dhananjaya, a student at S N College in Kollam, was the first person to see Abigel Sara Reji after the six-year-old’s abduction from Oyur in the district on Monday evening. “I reached the Asramam Ground after exams at the college on Tuesday afternoon and sat down under a tree, when I noticed a woman walking away from the place leaving a child there. When the woman did not return for a long time, I felt that she had abandoned the child and approached the girl. I also checked the news reports and realized that the girl was Abigail, who had been abducted on Monday. I asked the child where the woman had gone and she replied that it was to fetch her father. By that time, some other local people also gathered and one man called the police. The woman looked around 30-35 years of age and her attire was a yellow-green churidar,” said Dhananjaya.

The college student added that no men were noticed near the woman who is suspected to have kidnapped the child.

Meanwhile, another woman who is a resident of the area said that the car reportedly used to abduct Abigel had tried to enter the premises of the Income Tax quarters near Asramam ground before the child was found there. “The security man at Income Tax quarters did not allow the car to enter the premises. When he asked the occupants of the car about their whereabouts, they did not respond and left the place,” she said.

The security man could only partially remember the registration number of the car, which began ‘KL 31’, the local resident said. “Later, a DYFI activist told me that the child was found at Asramam Ground,” she added.