Kerala Varma College poll: Recounting on December 2

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2023 05:59 PM IST
The High Court had declared the earlier election invalid and ordered repoll.

Thrissur: A day after the Kerala High Court held that SFI's victory at the Kerala Varma College was invalid, the college has decided to recount the votes polled in the election for the post of union chairman on December 2. The decision was taken by the students union representative who met today at the principal's chamber.

The Kerala High Court had asked how the invalid votes in Kerala Varma College elections increased and NOTA votes decreased during recounting.

Justice T R Ravi had also questioned the rationale of constituting a core committee when the returning officer could have made a decision on recounting. The court also asked why the Principal of the college signed the document when the list of core committee members did not include him.

The court was considering a plea filed by KSU's chairperson candidate S Sreekuttan. On November 1, Sreekuttan, a visually-impaired final-year political science student, emerged victorious in Kerala Varma College elections by a single ballot securing 896 votes. However, the rival SFI demanded a recount. In the recount, SFI candidate Anirudhan won by 11 votes on November 2. KSU activists alleged that the SFI victory was part of an orchestrated attempt to overturn the votes in its favour.

