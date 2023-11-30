Heavy rain likely in Kerala: Yellow alert in 4 districts tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning across the state on Thursday and Friday. As per the alert, light to moderate rainfall will continue in the state from Thursday to Monday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.



“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 Kmph is very likely at one or two places in Kerala from 30th November to 4th December 2023,” reads the IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, various parts of the state witnessed thunderstorm on Thursday evening.

The Met department has sounded yellow alert in five districts for Thursday and four districts for Friday.



Yellow alert in districts

November 30: Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad

December 1: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has advised the people to excercise caution to stay safe during lightning.