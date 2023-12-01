Nursing caretaker, victim of recruitment scam, suspected to be involved in Kollam abduction

Kollam: The police team investigation on the abduction the six-year-old girl in Oyoor seems to have arrived at a crucial turning point almost five days after the incident.

It is suspected that one of the kidnappers is a nursing caretaker, police sources revealed. Police say that there are indications that the woman was the victim of a recruiting fraud. The police narrowed down the search to the nursing caretaker based on the sketch released on Thursday.

The police informed that the investigation is also focussing on the child's father Reji, who is a nurse at a private hospital in Pathanamthitta. He will be questioned at the SP office today. The cops have confiscated his old phone from his quarters.

The child's father is also the president of United Nurses Association's Pathanamthitta district unit. Reji's wife Siji was also an active member of UNA.

The police have questioned some members of UNA. Police are probing whether financial transactions related to the recruitment of nurses and admission to nursing courses led to the abduction. The police also suspect that some people with prior enmity may have sought the help of a quotation gang for the abduction. There is also an unconfirmed information that Rs 10 lakh demanded as ransom was transferred from one of the Gulf countries.

Reji's six-year-old daughter who was abducted from Kollam's Oyoor on November 27 was found nearly 21 hours after the kidnapping. The abductors had left young girl on a bench at the Asramam Maidan in Kollam, where she was spotted by members of the public, who informed the police.