Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2023 04:58 PM IST Updated: December 07, 2023 05:01 PM IST
George Alencherry. File Photo: Manorama

Kochi: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who was embroiled in controversies over alleged irregularities in the sale of properties belonging to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has stepped down as the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church.

Addressing the media in Kochi on Thursday, Cardinal Alancherry said that Pope Francis has accepted his proposal to resign from the post and that he would step down with immediate effect. 

He said he had requested Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, to relieve him from the duties in November 2022. "Though an immediate decision was not taken, he accepted my resignation and agreed to relieve me from the duties as the  Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church," he said.

He said he would continue as administrator of the Church till Curia Bishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal takes over as the next Major Archbishop.

