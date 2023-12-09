DYFI activists thrash CPM member at Nava Kerala Sadas venue

Kochi: In yet another controversy related to the Nava Kerala Sadas led by the Chief Minister, a CPM member has alleged that he was roughed up by activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the party.

Rayeez, a member of the CPM’s Thammanan branch committee, faced the attack during the event held at Marine Drive in Kochi on Friday and he is currently undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital.

Shocked over the incident, Rayeez announced that he would leave the CPM. According to Rayeez, he was seated among the audience at the Nava Kerala Sadas when two people in the adjacent seats handed over some pamphlets to him. Meanwhile, Rayeez received a call on the phone and he started walking towards the exit to attend it. “While I was nearing the exit, five people intercepted me and checked my phone. Then they allowed me to leave. As soon as I emerged from the venue, 19 DYFI workers hit me in the face,” he said.

Some activists belonging to the Democratic Students’ Federation raised a protest at the venue of the Sadas on Friday. DYFI workers apparently mistook Rayeez as one of the protesters.