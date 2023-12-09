Six including doctor held for illicit liquor manufacturing in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 09, 2023 10:09 AM IST Updated: December 09, 2023 10:23 AM IST
Six people including a doctor were arrested. Photo: Manorama News

Thrissur: A team of excise busted an illicit liquor manufacturing unit at Peringottukkara here on Friday and arrested six people including a  doctor. Thrissur natives Dr Anoop, Sherin, Prajeesh, Kottayam natives Reji, Robin and Melvin of Kollam are the accused. 

Central Excise Squad and excise circle inspector raided the illicit liquor manufacturing unit which operated close to a restaurant after receiving a tip-off. Manorama News reported that 1200 litre of illicit liquor was seized from the unit. Spirit stored in barrels and nearly 400 liquor bottles were also seized. 

According to reports, Dr Anoop from Thrissur's Irinjalakuda is an orthopaedic surgeon who also acted in films. Though he introduced himself as a medico, the excise team has yet to confirm his identity. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Sources close to the excise department said that the liquor manufacturing unit was under scanner for a few months. It is learnt that the gang has been producing illicit liquor by smuggling spirit from other states. They used to sell illicit liquor in Thrissur and nearby districts.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout