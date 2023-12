Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Devan was on Wednesday appointed the state vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. BJP state president K Surendran announced the decision during a press conference here.

Devan formed the Kerala People's Party in 2004 and later merged with the BJP on March 7, 2021. It was Home Minister Amit Shah who invited Devan and his party to join the BJP.

Devan had previously contested in two Assembly elections but lost both times.