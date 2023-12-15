'Sthree Shakthi Samgamam': PM Modi to address 2 lakh women in Thrissur on Jan 2

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of two lakh women from various walks of life here on January 2. The meeting will be held at the Thekkinkadu ground, and is titled 'Sthree Shakthi Samgamam'. It is organised by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



As said by the party's state chief K Surendran on Friday, the programme aims to congratulate PM Modi for successfully passing the Women's Reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament. This event will be the first of its kind, not only at the state level but also nationally, following the historic passage of the bill, Surendran told reporters.

Women from diverse backgrounds, including Anganwadi teachers, ASHA workers, entrepreneurs, MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers, neighbourhood network workers and social and cultural activists will participate in the event.

"The Prime Minister will participate in the programme, and the objective is to showcase Kerala's greetings to the PM under whose leadership the Women's Reservation Bill was passed," Surendran said.

He claimed that no other political party in the southern state had ever organised such a massive gathering of women. In response to a question, Surendran mentioned that during his visit, the PM would participate only in this programme.

