Discontent brewing at Chalachitra Academy, will not tolerate personal insults: Min Saji Cherian

Alappuzha: Kerala's Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian on Friday acknowledged that some issues persisted at the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The Minister pointed out that the current controversy is uncalled for and that the government intended to take the academy forward in a disciplined fashion. He was responding to the controversy surrounding Director Ranjith's remarks at the Nava Kerala Sadas in Alappuzha.

"We can never accept personal insults. Director Dr Biju met me in person before the Nava Kerala Sadas and raised some concerns. We need to verify a few things," he said.

The Minister said that issues related to this will be resolved after the Nava Kerala Sadas and that he'll meet the members of the academy on December 23.

Nine of the 15-member board have sought the removal of director Ranjith as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. According to reports, the members of the academy raised the demand during the meeting on the penultimate day of the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala here on Thursday.

Ranjith, director of popular Malayalam films has been facing flak for his remarks against renowned director Dr Biju. According to reports, he criticised Dr Biju's latest film ' Adrishya Jalakangal' and termed the release of the movie irrelevant observing that such movies fail to woo audience to theatres.