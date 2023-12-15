Malappuram man stabs father-in-law to death, taken into custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2023 10:10 AM IST
Representational image: Canva

Mancheri: A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for murdering his father-in-law following a family dispute. The deceased is Ayyappan (65) of Pullara Thiyyathu Colony in Pookkottur.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Thursday. As per reports, Ayyappan's intervention in an argument between the accused, Rinosh, and his brother-in-law led to the crime. In a fit of rage, Rinosh stabbed Ayyappan in the stomach and on the head with a knife. Though Ayyappan was rushed to the Mancheri Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved.

Rinosh, who fled the scene after stabbing Ayyappan, was taken into custody from Mancheri Bus Stand on Friday morning. Rinosh is married to Ayyappan's daughter Rajani.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout