Malappuram man stabs father-in-law to death, taken into custody

Mancheri: A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for murdering his father-in-law following a family dispute. The deceased is Ayyappan (65) of Pullara Thiyyathu Colony in Pookkottur.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm on Thursday. As per reports, Ayyappan's intervention in an argument between the accused, Rinosh, and his brother-in-law led to the crime. In a fit of rage, Rinosh stabbed Ayyappan in the stomach and on the head with a knife. Though Ayyappan was rushed to the Mancheri Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved.

Rinosh, who fled the scene after stabbing Ayyappan, was taken into custody from Mancheri Bus Stand on Friday morning. Rinosh is married to Ayyappan's daughter Rajani.