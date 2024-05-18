Cardamom back in Sabarimala Aravana; 12,000 kg lab-certified spice to be procured

Pathanamthitta: Travancore Devaswom Board has issued tenders for the supply of 12,000 kg of cardamom to be used as an ingredient in Aravana and appam in Sabarimala temple. The move is part of resuming the use of cardamom in Aravana and appam, the offerings at Sabarimala in the upcoming pilgrimage season.

Tenders have been invited from government agencies, cooperative institutions, private agencies and private factories for the supply of the spice. TDB stopped the use of cardamom in aravana and appam in 2023 after a Kerala High Court order prevented the board from distributing aravana that contained pesticide-laced cardamom. Pilgrims were given cardamom-less aravana last year.

A new set of conditions has been introduced this year. The supplier will have to submit an analysis certificate from an accredited lab along with every lot. ''In addition to guidelines on the use of colour, we have stipulated conditions against the use of any kind of harmful substances. We hope to procure 6,000 kg of cardamom each in two batches from Kerala Forest Development Corporation. Simultaneously, we are also going for a tender to ensure an affordable price. The conditions have been introduced in compliance with the court order,'' said TDB president Prasanth P S.

The capsules shall have characteristic flavour free from any foreign odour, mustiness or rancidity. The product shall be free from added colouring matter and any other harmful substances, according to the conditions. The food items shall conform to the standards prescribed in the Food Safety & Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

The conditions also mention that the supplier shall be liable to be prosecuted under the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 if standard variations are noted from that prescribed under the Food Safety & Standards Regulations 2011. The document also notes that the entire lot will be rejected if the above condition is violated and penal provision will be imposed as decided by the Commissioner of Food Safety, Kerala, to such violation.

TDB authorities said they had planned to procure organic cardamom but there were practical difficulties in ensuring the required supply for the production of aravana and appam.