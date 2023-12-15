SFI-Guv standoff: Security beefed up, Khan to stay at Calicut varsity guest house for 3 days

Malappuram: Amid ongoing controversies, the Malappuram district police have decided to strengthen security for Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his three-day stay at the Calicut University guest house. The Governor, who is scheduled to attend various private and official functions at Kozhikode and the varsity on Sunday and Monday, will reach the guest house around 7 pm on Saturday.

Khan was originally put up at the Kozhikode Government Guest House. However, following the incident that happened a couple of days ago when his vehicle was blocked by protesting SFI activists in Thiruvananthapuram, he changed his mind as the students' wing of the CPM challenged Khan they wouldn't allow him to step foot on any campus in the state.

The Governor and the SFI locking horns have brought the police force in the state under pressure. The recent protests against him and his reactions have forced police to beef up security at the guest house. “We have decided to provide additional security to the Governor on the campus in the wake of recent incidents. No compromises will be made as far as ensuring the security of the Governor goes,” said Kondotty DySP Moosa Vallikkadan.

Meanwhile, the SFI district leadership has said they would continue their protest against the Governor at the university campus. The SFI sees the Governor's stay at the campus as an open challenge to the students' organisation.

3 more pilot vehicles will be added to Guv's fleet: DGP

The Director General of Police S Darvesh Sahib has instructed the City Commissioners and SPs to increase the strength of security for the Governor. The action has been taken as per the report given by the Intelligence Department in the SFI protest incident in the capital.

"Three more pilot vehicles will be added to the Governor's fleet. Security will be tightened along all routes through which the Governor's vehicle passes. In case a problem occurs on the decided route, two alternative routes will be arranged for the smooth passage of the vehicle. Measures will be taken to maintain secrecy about the routes. A special team will be formed to identify potential troublemakers and even place them under preventive custody if necessary. Security will be strengthened in and around the Governor's place of stay. Security personnel will be deployed at the front, back and sides of the building," stated the DGP order.

At present, the Governor's security system comprises an advance pilot, pilot, official vehicle of the Governor, security vehicle of Raj Bhavan, police patrol vehicles, a replacement vehicle in case the Governor's official vehicle develops a snag, an ambulance and a fire force vehicle. There will also be a police vehicle on both sides of the official vehicle.