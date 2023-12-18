Keraleeyam: Govt fails to provide cost estimate as promised

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government has failed to keep its promise to publish the cost estimate of ‘Keeraleeyam’, which was held from November 1 to 7 to showcase the state’s progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world.

This even as it had promised to publish the same within two weeks. The government has been facing strong allegations that it engaged in lavish spending at a time when it was struggling to pay welfare pensions.

When queries on expenses and funds received via sponsorships were put to different departments by invoking the Right To Information (RTI) Act provisions, only the Public Relations Department (PRD) and the General Administration Department provided clear replies. All other departments refused to provide the data, citing that the information was not available.

Despite the tall claims of various ministers that the government had incurred no substantial financial liability in conducting the event and that many of the programmes were funded through sponsorships, the reply to the RTI query on ‘sponsorship’ revealed that none of the departments keeps any record on the event's total expenditure.

The opposition had raised strong criticism against the event's fundraising amid the financial crisis. During a press conference on November 6, organising Committee Chairman, Minister V Sivankutty, had promised that the government would provide the figures for expenses and funds received within two weeks. However, nothing has been revealed till now. No data was given during the press conference convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to brief the “achievements” after the conclusion of the event.

What the government claims openly is that it had fixed a budget of Rs 27 crore only and would source the rest of the funds required through sponsorships. A total of 25 seminars were held under the leadership of ministers in coordination with various departments in the event. The expenses for these were reportedly met through sponsorship.

The PRD replied that a sum of Rs 4.83 crore was spent on exhibitions and installations alone. But it is yet to receive the expense bills concerning the programmes organised as per the direction of the Media Publicity Committee. The data will be funrished once it is received, PRD noted in its RTI reply.

An amount of Rs 65.14 lakh was spent to arrange accommodation facilities for guests, artists, noted chefs, and those who arrived for the trade fair, the General Administration Department informed.

No answers to these queries

The total amount sanctioned for the event

The funds received via sponsorships

How many individuals and institutions are among these?

How much money is yet to be received as part of the fundraising?

RTP replies from various departments