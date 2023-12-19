A K Saseendran to step down as minister if EC declares Ajit Pawar faction as official NCP

Malappuram: The Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction in the state has expressed confidence that they would become the official NCP in the state within a few weeks' time. A K Saseendran, the Minister for Forests and Wild Life Protection who belongs to the opposing Sharad Pawar faction is likely to lose his cabinet position if this happens.

N A Muhammed Kutty, the National General Secretary and the person-in-charge of Kerala's NCP, has informed that there would not be any change in their affiliation towards LDF even after they get the official faction status through the election commission's verdict this month. The Election Commission of India will consider the complaints by the two factions and deliver a verdict on who will claim the party symbol and name.

The NCP faction led by P C Chacko, functioning under Sharad Pawar, enjoys the official faction status currently. If the verdict is against them, that would eventually end the tenure of A K Saseedran as the minister representing NCP in the state. The Ajit Pawar faction has already cleared its stand that there would be a change in the minister from NCP as per an earlier agreement of position sharing. The Ajit Pawar faction alleged that P C Chacko took over the party through an election process conducted in a non-democratic way. A complaint has been filed in the high court by N A Muhammed Kutty to quash the election.

"A large number of persons in the state and district leadership will join us in the near future. When the verdict is out we will technically be part of LDF", N A Muhammed Kutty said.

The party leadership has also justified the dual allegiance of the NCP in Kerala and Maharashtra.

"NCP has always taken different political stands in different states. The party has supported the BJP in Goa and Nagaland. In Kerala, it has been part of the LDF. So there are no logical issues,” N A Muhammed Kutty added.

The party has decided to conduct a state-level conference at Thrissur in January to herald their strength.