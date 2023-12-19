DYFI, KSU activists engage in street fight over black flag protests in Kollam

Kollam: Activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) came to blows on Tuesday over the display of black flags at the bus carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues to take part in the state government's outreach programme Nava Kerala Sadas here.

The fight broke out when the workers of the KSU, the student wing of the opposition Congress, tried to wave black flags at the CM's vehicle. The activists of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPM, tried to prevent them from showing the flags which led to a street fight for some time in Jerome Nagar in the heart of the city.

The visuals of the activists of both outfits, engaging in a fight using long sticks like swords on the busy road, went viral on social media platforms. Police later arrested and removed all the protesters from the scene.

Since the beginning of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme last month, Kerala has been witnessing fights between KSU and DYFI activists at various places over showing black flags at the vehicle of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues.

(With PTI inputs)