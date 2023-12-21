Mullaperiyar dam water level touches 140; authorities unlikely to open shutters

Idukki: The water level in Mullaperiyar dam rose to 140 ft on Thursday, prompting the authorities to issue the first flood warning. The maximum storage limit of the 128-year-old dam is 142 ft.



According to reports, Tamil Nadu has sounded the first warning asking the people residing close to the dam to exercise caution.

At the same time, it is learnt that the dam shutters will not be opened as rain recedes in the catchement area.

The water level of the dam reached 140 ft at 12 pm on Thursday due to rains in its catchment area, the district authorities said. The current water flow to the dam is 2,050 cusecs, they said adding that 300 cusecs of water was being discharged through the dam's tunnels for Tamil Nadu. The spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar were opened in August 2023 and December 2021.

The heavy downpour in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu led to the rise in water levels. The Vaiga dam which stores water from Mullaperiyar has been open since November. Boating activities were suspended in Thekkady due to the adverse weather.

According to the KSEB, the water level at Idukki dam will not change substantially even if the shutters at Mullaperiyar are opened. Idukki dam can store up to 70,500 million cubic feet of water.

(With PTI inputs)