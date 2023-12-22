'MT Kaalam- Navathi Vandanam' concludes with drama celebrating characters from MT's works

The 'MT Kaalam- Navathi Vandanam' organised by Manoramaonline in Kochi on Friday concluded with a drama titled 'Mahasagaram' celebrating the various characters from MT Vasudevan Nair's notable films and novels. Theatre director Prasanth Narayanan helmed the play, which featured scenes from 'Naalukettu', 'Iruttinte Athmavu', 'Kuttyedathi', Valarthu Mrigangal, Kaalam, Manju, Gopura Nadayili, Daya, Randamoozham, Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha.



Characters like Appunni, Kuttyedathi, Velayudhan, and Bhima among others were brought to life through the drama. Harishanth Puthumana, Jayakrishnan, Ambootti, Vaishnavi, Prayag P, Jijo K Thomas, Athira, Rineesh, Soorya Krishnan Unni, Thara Hareesh, Vinod V Devan, Jayan K Nair, Nidhin Madhav, Alvin, among others were part of the drama troupe, while Kala Savithri, Amal, Noornadu Sugu, Answar Abbas, Nidheesh Pookadu, Sai Krishna, Vishnu, Bhattathiri, worked behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Shobana and her troupe mesmerised the crowds with their cultural dance fusion. The dance, which lasted nearly an hour, was accompanied by images of the famous temples of Kerala in the background.

Joy Alukkas presented a copy of his book “Spreading Joy” to MT on the occasion. Mammootty launched the audio version of “Ninte Ormaykk” by MT, presented by Manorama Books.

Adoor announced the pre-publication of “MT: Kathetharam”, a complete collection of essays by the writer. Mohanlal launched the book titled “MT: Kalam, Kalatheetham” by presenting a copy to Adoor. Manorama Books is publishing the work in honour of MT. Muthoottu Group executive director and chief operating officer Bijimon presented a memento to MT. Manorama Online organised the event in association with Joy Alukkas. The event is supported by Muthoot Finance.