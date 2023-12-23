DYFI attack on police jeep in Chalakudy: Block secretary Nidhin Pullen in custody

Chalakudy: Police on Saturday took DYFI block secretary Nidhin Pullen into custody for vandalising a police jeep and hurling abuses at the officers after SFI won the union elections at the Government ITI (Industrial Training Institute) here on Friday.

Nidhin was hiding at a friend's house in Ollur. Four others are already in custody. Police have charged the accused with attempted murder and destruction of public property.

Though police took Nidhin into custody immediately after the incident, DYFI and SFI activists, under the leadership of CPM Chalakudy area secretary K S Asokan, forcefully freed him.

In a video that went viral on social media, Nidhin could be seen climbing on the bonnet of the jeep, smashing the windshield and hurling abuses at the police personnel.

The incident happened around 5.30 pm on Friday, near the ITI. After winning the election, DYFI and SFI activists led by Nidhin held victory celebrations and a demonstration across town.

On seeing the police jeep carrying five personnel, including SI M Afsal and the ASI, Nidhin and other activists blocked it and climbed on top of the vehicle. Ignoring the police officers' warning that stern action would be taken against those who vandalise the vehicle, the accused attacked the jeep and some officers sustained minor injuries in the melee.

A scuffle ensued between police and the activists when the former tried to drag Nidhin away after the incident. As per reports, the jeep was vandalised because police fined the activists for not wearing helmets.

Will beat Chalakudy SI like a street dog: SFI

SFI central committee member Hasan Mubaraq has publicly threatened to beat up Chalakudy SI M Afsal like a street dog and break his arms and legs following the chaos on Friday. SFI activists organised a demonstration against the police in Chalakudy on Saturday.

"We have only one thing to say to this dog (SI Afsal). SFI is the organisation that will beat him like a street dog in Chalakudy town. We do not need anybody's help for that. His arms and legs will be broken. Be it Kannur or Poojapura (central jails), we do not care," said Hasan. Other leaders of the students' organisation also made similar speeches.