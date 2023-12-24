Couple arrested for swindling Rs 2 crore from foreign job seekers

Kochi: A couple who swindled Rs 2 crore from job seekers, promising them employment in foreign countries, has been apprehended in the city. The North Police arrested Chinchu S Raj (45) of Maniveena House, East Kallada in Kollam, and Aneesh (45) of Vakekkattil House, Sringapuram in Kodungallur. They were operating under the guise of a recruitment agency named Talentivis HR Consultancy on Ashoka Road at Kaloor in Kochi with the intention of carrying out fraud.

The accused found their victims by posting advertisements on digital marketing websites, falsely claiming possession of employment visas for countries like the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia. They collected Rs 1.9 crore from the job seekers, promising them overseas employment. The police reported that the case was filed based on a complaint filed by the agent, Binil Kumar, who unwittingly entrusted the money collected from job aspirants to the accused, relying on their assurances.

The couple was apprehended while planning to flee the country with the ill-gotten money. At the time of their arrest, they had packed their bags with all the valuables in the house in preparation for their escape from the country. Records, including passports of several job seekers, and various forged seals were recovered from them.

Chinchu, drawing from her previous experience of working at a recruitment organization in Delhi, led the fraudulent operation. Inspector Prathapachandran; sub-inspectors T.S. Ratheesh, N.I. Rafique; senior civil police officer Vasavan, civil police officers Vineeth, Libin Raj, Jithu, Jaya, and Sunitha, apprehended the couple.