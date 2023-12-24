Cops nab Nigerian job racketeer, who siphoned Rs 18 lakh off Wayanad woman, from Bengaluru

Wayanad: Police arrested a Nigerian job racketeer, who siphoned off Rs 18 lakh from a Kalpetta native offering her a medical coding job in Canada, from Bengaluru. The accused – Moses (30) – who is a Bengaluru-based DJ programmer, was arrested from Maganahalli on Saturday night, the DSP Padam Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Padam Singh said the accused had executed the crime by misusing the data uploaded by the woman. Moses won the woman's confidence by offering flight tickets to Canada for the job. The woman turned suspicious as Moses demanded more money from her even after transferring Rs 17 lakh to his account.

Upon further investigation, it came to light that all the job documents provided to the woman were fake. The IP address of the phone which was used to send the documents to the woman led the police to the culprit. The cyber wing tracked down the phone to Bengaluru, which resulted in the arrest of the accused.

It took three days for the police to nab the culprit. According to Padam Singh, police seized 15 SIM cards and two laptops from Moses' possession at the time of arrest. All the SIM cards were sourced with fake documents, according to police.

Police also examined the bank account details of Moses which revealed that he had transferred Rs 11.6 lakh to his bank account in Nigeria and Rs 6 lakh to the local account. The accused has been living in Bengaluru since 2016. Padam Singh instructed job aspirants to be more alert when uploading official and personal documents to job portals.