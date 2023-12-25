LDF government's cabinet reshuffle in Kerala sets a precedent

Thiruvananthapuram: The resignation of Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil and Transport Minister Antony Raju was the first of its kind in Kerala.

Earlier, ministers had resigned following allegations against them, controversies, or as part of decisions taken by their parties. However, setting a precedent, Devarkovil and Raju quit the cabinet based on an agreement arrived at after a meeting of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) when it won the elections in 2021, the details of which were entered in the minutes.

Since 2010, other constituents of the LDF have often raised criticism over the ‘big brother’ attitude adopted by the leading party, the CPM. To address this concern, the CPM has tried to accommodate all parties in the cabinet. However, as the strength of the cabinet in Kerala is limited to 21, legislators of all parties cannot be made ministers together. Subsequently, a decision was taken to split the term of the ministers, based on which Devarkovil and Raju would be in the cabinet for the first two-and-a-half years and they would be replaced by Ramachandran Kadannappally and K B Ganesh Kumar during the second half-term. All four legislators belong to minor parties in the LDF.

Incidentally, the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) had implemented this formula in various local bodies controlled by it, but the LDF was averse to it. Ironically, it was the LDF that put the formula into practice at the state level.

Meanwhile, certain allegations were raised against Ganesh, and political observers felt that the LDF could abandon the plan for a cabinet reshuffle. However, the LDF leadership decided that the situation did not warrant a change in the status of the agreement on ministers.

Raju and Devarkovil expressed their willingness to resign before the next LDF meeting and submitted their papers to the Chief Minister on Sunday morning. Curiously, Raju resigned a day after presiding over the valedictory function of the Nava Kerala Sadas, a prestigious statewide programme organised by the government.

With Raju’s resignation, there is no representation of the Latin Catholic community in the cabinet.

On the other hand, when Ganesh takes over as minister, he will be representing not only his party but also the Nair Service Society (NSS), an organisation that is not on good terms with the government, as its director board member.

As minister Kadannappally – a former Congressman who maintains close association with the LDF - would have the unique honour of being a member of the ministries led by V S Achuthanandan and Pinarayi Vijayan’s both terms.

RJD left in the lurch

Even though 10 constituent parties of LDF would have enjoyed representation in the state cabinet when Ganesh and Kadannappally were sworn in, LJD – which transformed into RJD recently – would have no minister.

Parties having even a single legislator would be part of the cabinet, except the RJD and the latter is likely to allege bias against it.

During the LDF meeting, in which the chief minister announced the change of ministers, RJD leader Varghese George also sought representation for his party. However, nobody responded.