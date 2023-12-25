In a first this season, over 1 lakh pilgrims visit Sabarimala on Christmas Eve

Pathanamthitta: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple witnessed its heaviest rush this season on Christmas Eve. Around 1,00,969 pilgrims climbed the 'Pathinettampadi' (18 steps) to get a darshan of the deity on Sunday, which was a first this season. Around 5,798 pilgrims reached the hill shrine via the Pullumedu forest route.

As per reports, pilgrims have been waiting for over 15 hours to get darshan on Christmas day as well, with queues starting from Neelimala. Police have implemented strict control measures at Pampa and Nilackal.

Bus overturns at Nilackal

A bus carrying pilgrims returning from Sabarimala overturned at Nilackal after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Thirteen sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. All pilgrims are natives of Tamil Nadu.