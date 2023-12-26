Giving good service entry to cops at Nava Kerala Sadas a 'cruel mockery' on oppn's agitation: VD Satheesan

The opposition leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday called out the CPM-led government for its alleged move to give good service entry to the police personnel who provided security to the recently concluded Nava Kerala Sadas and described it as a "cruel mockery" towards the opposition's agitation.

The reported move came amidst widespread criticism by the opposition parties over the alleged police atrocities towards its youth wing activists who had staged black flag protest against the Sadas.

Congress alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was questioning the common sense of the people of the state and the move was a reflection of his intolerance towards agitations.

A section of the media reported that the government was planning to give good service entry to the police personnel considering their "exemplary service" in providing security to the mass outreach programme.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, V D Satheesan charged that intolerance was Vijayan's "hallmark" and he was keen to intimidate his critics.

He was talking to reporters in this northern district.

He alleged that the good service entry was going to be awarded to the officer who had allegedly tried to strangulate and kill a protesting Youth Congress activist in Kozhikode and another officer who cruelly assaulted KSU workers.

Targeting Pinarayi Vijayan, the LoP further charged that the Communist Party leader who grew up through agitations is now showing intolerance and hatred towards struggles.

It was the "cruellest mockery" in the history of Kerala, he alleged.

Satheesan also alleged that the CM Vijayan's office was under the control of a group of conspirators.

The 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, an ambitious outreach programme of the Left government in the state, had concluded in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday amidst intense statewide protests by the opposition Congress and the BJP and their youth outfits.

The Sadas, which began in the northernmost constituency of Manjeswsram in Kasaragod district on December 18, culminated at Vattiyoorkkavu in the state capital with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a massive crowd.

(With PTI inputs)