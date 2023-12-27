36-day-old baby found dead in well, mother in police custody

Thiruvananthapuram: A 36-day-old baby was found dead in a well in Pothencode here in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police took the mother into custody and questioned her.



Sreedev, son of Surita and Saji, was discovered dead in the well located near the couple's residence at Manjamala in Pothencode.

Sridev, who was sleeping alongside his mother, went missing around 2 am. The mother's frantic cries alerted the neighbourhood, who informed the police about the incident.

In the course of the police investigation, the infant's towel was discovered near the well. On probing further, it was found that the baby had fallen into the well.

Upon the arrival of the fire brigade, the baby was retrieved from the well, but unfortunately, he had already succumbed. The child's father was absent from home during the incident.