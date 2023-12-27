36-day-old baby found dead in well, mother in police custody

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 27, 2023 09:52 AM IST
The infant's residence at Manjamala in Pothenkode. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A 36-day-old baby was found dead in a well in Pothencode here in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police took the mother into custody and questioned her.

Sreedev, son of Surita and Saji, was discovered dead in the well located near the couple's residence at Manjamala in Pothencode.

Sridev, who was sleeping alongside his mother, went missing around 2 am. The mother's frantic cries alerted the neighbourhood, who informed the police about the incident. 

RELATED ARTICLES

In the course of the police investigation, the infant's towel was discovered near the well. On probing further, it was found that the baby had fallen into the well.

Upon the arrival of the fire brigade, the baby was retrieved from the well, but unfortunately, he had already succumbed. The child's father was absent from home during the incident.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout