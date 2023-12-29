Ayodhya temple opening: League says Congress can take a call on participation

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday warned opposition political parties about the BJP's hidden agenda behind the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya. However, it did not stop its UDF ally Congress from taking part in the event merely mentioning that "Congress should take its own decision." League has been facing immense pressure, from the community members and CPM, to clear its stand ever since the Modi government invited members of the political parties to participate in the inauguration ceremony.

However, the IUML political affairs committee decided on a temporary solution by asking Congress to take its stand. IUML leadership, after the meeting held at the residence of its leader Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal on Friday, asserted that the temple event was designed as the BJP curtain raiser for the 2024 general election.

“BJP is targeting the upcoming Lok Sabha election by organising a mega ceremony at Ayodhya. All political parties must understand the hidden agenda behind the inauguration. The Congress leadership can decide on the matter on their own. They have to consider the pros and cons at the national level before taking a final decision on the invitation,” IUML General Secretary P K Kunhalikutty said.

The Congress has yet to clarify its stance on the invitation. While some leaders claimed that the party would be represented at the event, there was no official confirmation regarding that. The Suprabhatham newspaper, a mouthpiece of the E K Sunni faction, had criticised Congress severely for its stand on the issues. The LDF MLA K T Jaleel too was critical of the main opposition party's stand even as many of its INDIA allies, including CPM, have rejected the invitation from the Modi government.

Jaleel also criticised the IUML for offering blind support to the Congress party even on such sensitive issues. IUML has also faced criticism from within the party for not stopping the Congress from taking part in the inauguration. Yet the party leadership put the onus on the Congress. “There is no need to comment on the political stand of the Congress or any party in the INDIA front. There are various issues to consider before deciding on such religiously sensitive matters. We would comment if there is any contradictory stand in the decisions of these parties,” P K Kunhalikutty added. Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said that the Muslim League are with the believers in the temple inauguration. "However, we cannot agree with converting it as a political event by BJP," Thangal added.